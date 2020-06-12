Deepika Singh Desperately Seeks Help From Delhi CM For Her COVID-19 Positive Mother WATCH VIDEO

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh's mother, who resides in Delhi has contracted the Novel Coronavirus. However, due to a severe shortage of beds, the 59-year-old has been advised to stay isolated at home. But, the actress, in her video states that her mother is unable to get the required treatment and tests done on time due to no proper communication from the hospital authorities.

Deepika said, "It's a request message to Delhi Government and Arvind Kejriwal Ji. My 59-year-old mother has tested positive. Her test was done 5 days back but we received the result today and that too not a hard copy. My father was told to just click a picture and with that, we can't admit her to any of the hospitals. I stay here in Mumbai and have a small child due to which I can't travel to Delhi. She had a fever and had no other symptoms of COVID-19. But now as she stays in a joint family where 45 people stay together along with my grandmother, who is also facing breathing issues now. My father too is suspected. My younger sister was taking care of them since yesterday so we don't know if she is also affected. We really need to get all of their tests done".

She added, "We have been suggested to keep her isolated at home but at the same time her chest X-ray has to be done. So, staying at home we are not clear how will that be possible. She is feeling extremely weak and she needs urgent treatment but we have no source not are we getting any guidance. We are trying for a private hospital. But they are saying there are no beds keep her home and treat but it's not safe to keep her home as there are 45 other members staying with her. I really need help please help us". Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Deepika who was last seen on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kavach 2 is stuck in Mumbai as she resides with her husband Rohit and his family in the city.

