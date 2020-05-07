Erica Fernandes Disconnects Herself From Social Media On Her Birthday!

Erica Disconnects Herself From Social Media

Regarding her plans, Erica revealed to IANS that she has no concrete plans for her birthday this year, so it's just going to be a very simple affair at home with her family. She also added that they are going to take the day as it comes. She further said, "Though to ensure that my day be absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family."

Cooking Is Stress Buster For Erica

Although she loves cooking, she revealed that she couldn't find time for it due to a packed schedule. Now, with some free time in hand, she has decided to start cooking. She also revealed that cooking for her is therapeutic. It is a big stress buster for her, which helps keep her mind occupied and diverted during these tense and uncertain times.

Pooja Wishes Erica On Her Birthday

Meanwhile, her friends took to social media to wish her on the special day. Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee and others wished Erica on her birthday. Pooja wrote, "Happiest birthday crazyy girl..Lotssss of pyaar, hugs, kisses, birthday bumps, gifts and sooo many other good things... We shall party soon... Muuahhh."

Hina Khan Wishes Erica

Sharing an adorable picture from Hina's birthday party, she wished the birthday girl. Hina wrote, "From my birthday to yours... sending you the viibbbeee Hon.. Happy birthday love @iam_ejf Big bog hug to you... Jut be the way you are..."

Shubhaavi’s Birthday Wish

Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, "Happppppppppy Birthdayyyyyyy Eriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ❤️ I Love you very much and I'm waiting to celebrate this birthday with you post lockdown ..... Lots to say but you know me - I'll pickup the phone and scream and wish you .... Hahahaha God bless you @iam_ejf #friends #blessed."