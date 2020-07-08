Hina Khan Reveals Sushant Singh’s Journey Inspired Her A Lot; She Looked Up To Him For Many Things

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left everyone in shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief. Some actors even revealed that Sushant was inspiration for actors, especially to those who doesn't have Godfather in the industry. His death created a wave of nepotism debate wherein many celebrities and star kids have been targeted. Recently, Hina Khan reacted to the actor's death. She said that Sushant's journey inspired her. The actress also spoke about nepotism in the industry.

About nepotism in the industry, Hina told IANS, "What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves."

The actress further added, "Sushant Singh Rajput's journey inspired me a lot. I look up to him for so many things. He made a place for himself in Indian cinema with his hard work. We outsiders do not have godfathers, what we want is a little bit of respect and recognition. So, a proper balance should prevail."

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actress also recalled as to how big Indian designers looked down upon her when she was about to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, a year ago. She also remembered how international designers helped her instead, during my Cannes debut.

Hina added that in West, television actors are treated with dignity, but in India, it is opposite. She added that many people do not want to work with them and she doesn't understand the reason behind it. She hoped that things change in Indian entertainment industry soon! She wants the discrimination on the basis of medium to be stopped, and an actor should be treated like an actor.

(With IANS Inputs)

