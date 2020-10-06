Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Actress Niti Taylor Is Married To Parikshit Bawa! (PICS)

Niti Taylor Is Married To Parikshit Bawa!

Niti revealed to the leading daily that due to COVID-19 situation, they had to prepone their wedding. She added that since their sisters couldn't attend their wedding, they are planning to celebrate with everyone after the situation improves.

Niti Says…

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won't improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn't, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn't join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."

The Actress Had Only A Week To Prepare For Her Big Day

She further added, "We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually."

Honeymoon Plans

About their honeymoon, Niti said that they haven't planned it, and it will happen once things become normal again and after they celebrate with their family and friends. She joked and said that for now it's more of a 'fun-moon'.