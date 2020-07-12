    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Patel Avoids KZK2 Shoot & Will Get Tested For COVID-19 Along With His Family Members At Home

      By
      |

      Soon after news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, it was also reported that the Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms, Tanushri Dasgupta has also tested positive for the virus.

      For the unversed, the cast and crew of the popular show had recently resumed filming post lockdown. Meanwhile, actors Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey are on set today and will soon go through a test administered by BMC officials for COVID-19.

      karan patel

      On the other hand, Karan Patel who recently joined the show hasn’t shot with Parth Samthaan yet. The actor was quoted by SpotBoyE as saying, “I am safe and currently at home. It's been three days since I haven't shot also. So, I am safe. Since I have just entered the show I have not shot with Parth for a single scene.”

      This was closely followed by the actor’s publicist issuing an official statement that read, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass."

      ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hina Khan Wishes Him Good Health

      ALSO READ: After Parth Samthaan, Tanusri Dasgupta of Balaji Telefilms Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X