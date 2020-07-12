Karan Patel Avoids KZK2 Shoot & Will Get Tested For COVID-19 Along With His Family Members At Home

Soon after news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, it was also reported that the Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms, Tanushri Dasgupta has also tested positive for the virus.

For the unversed, the cast and crew of the popular show had recently resumed filming post lockdown. Meanwhile, actors Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey are on set today and will soon go through a test administered by BMC officials for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Karan Patel who recently joined the show hasn’t shot with Parth Samthaan yet. The actor was quoted by SpotBoyE as saying, “I am safe and currently at home. It's been three days since I haven't shot also. So, I am safe. Since I have just entered the show I have not shot with Parth for a single scene.”

This was closely followed by the actor’s publicist issuing an official statement that read, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass."

