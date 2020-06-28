KZK Star Erica Fernandes Reveals Has Been In A Relationship With Someone For Last Three Years

Erica Fernandes' personal life has always been in the news. When the actress did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, she was linked with her co-star, Shaheer Sheikh and now, when she is doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she is being linked with Parth Samthaan. However, Erica and Parth have time and again clarified that they are 'just friends'.

And now, in a recent video interaction, the Kasautii actress has finally opened up and revealed that she has been dating someone for the last 3 years, who does not belong to the industry. She then mentioned that there are highs and lows in the relationship but one needs to manage it well.

Erica stated, “Aisa nahi hai ki relationships mein ups and downs nahi hote. Hote zaroor hai. Woh understanding hona bohot zaroori hai ki jab koi gussa hai toh doosra chup rahe aur samjhe. Baad mein, jab sab kuch cool down ho, tab hum discuss karein (It is not like relationships don’t have their ups and downs. They definitely do. It is important to have that understanding, that if one is angry, the other remains calm. Later, when tempers cool down, then we have a discussion). I think that thing is there between us and that is how we have held it together.”

On being quizzed if he follows her work, the actress replied, “He does like watching a little bit of my work but he doesn’t like to watch when I romance any other guy. Woh uth ke chala jaata hai, ki 'nahi dekhna mujhe’” (sic).

Erica also spoke about how her link-up rumors affect her relationship, “See...kahin na kahin affect toh hota hai (somewhere it does affect). Aur isi wajah se (This is the reason why) I just wanted to come out and say.” Check out the video below:

