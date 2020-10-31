Latest TRP Ratings: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Enter Top 5 Slots

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has managed to retain its top spot. The Star Plus' show that has impressed the audiences has grabbed 3.4 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.2 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have managed to fetch the third and fifth spots. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12

The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed ratings 1.2 and 1.5 respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have grabbed 1.8 and 1.9 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Barrister Babu have managed to get ratings 2.0, 1.7, 1.5 and 2.0 respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Best Dancer and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.3, 2.0 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed 1.9 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.