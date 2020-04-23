    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan & Ramayan Top The Chart; Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo Enters The List

      By
      |

      The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 15 (April 4-April 10, 2020) are here. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the old shows continue to re-run, and yet again, Doordarshan's shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat have topped the TRP chart. Shaktimaan is out of the TRP race while Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo has entered the chart. Among channels, DD National has occupied the first place. Take a look at the top five shows and top ten channels.

      Ramayan & Mahabharat

      Ramayan & Mahabharat

      Doordarshan's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat have retained their first two spots. While Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer has grabbed 16.7 points, Mahabharat has managed to get 5.0 points.

      Mardaani 2 On Star Plus

      Mardaani 2 On Star Plus

      The premiere of Rani Mukerji starrer film, Mardaani 2 on Star Plus has fetched good numbers of 1.6 points. The film's run on star plus has grabbed the third place on the BARC/TRP chart.

      Mahima Shanidev Ki

      Mahima Shanidev Ki

      Mahima Shanidev Ki that features Data Shanker Pandey in the lead role has managed to occupy the fourth place. The Dangal's show has grabbed 1.3 points.

      Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Doordarshan's superhero show, Shaktimaan has been replaced by Dangal's show Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo at the fifth place. The Juhi Aslam and Vikrant Massey starrer has managed to bag 1.2 points.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      DD National has occupied the first place followed by Sony SAB, Sony TV, DD Bharti and Dangal at the second to fifth places. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV and Big Magic.

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan Tops The Chart; Ramayan And Mahabharat Are Top Two Shows

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X