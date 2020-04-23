Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan & Ramayan Top The Chart; Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo Enters The List

Ramayan & Mahabharat

Doordarshan's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat have retained their first two spots. While Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer has grabbed 16.7 points, Mahabharat has managed to get 5.0 points.

Mardaani 2 On Star Plus

The premiere of Rani Mukerji starrer film, Mardaani 2 on Star Plus has fetched good numbers of 1.6 points. The film's run on star plus has grabbed the third place on the BARC/TRP chart.

Mahima Shanidev Ki

Mahima Shanidev Ki that features Data Shanker Pandey in the lead role has managed to occupy the fourth place. The Dangal's show has grabbed 1.3 points.

Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

Doordarshan's superhero show, Shaktimaan has been replaced by Dangal's show Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo at the fifth place. The Juhi Aslam and Vikrant Massey starrer has managed to bag 1.2 points.

Top 10 Channels

DD National has occupied the first place followed by Sony SAB, Sony TV, DD Bharti and Dangal at the second to fifth places. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV and Big Magic.