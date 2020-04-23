Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan & Ramayan Top The Chart; Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo Enters The List
The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 15 (April 4-April 10, 2020) are here. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the old shows continue to re-run, and yet again, Doordarshan's shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat have topped the TRP chart. Shaktimaan is out of the TRP race while Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo has entered the chart. Among channels, DD National has occupied the first place. Take a look at the top five shows and top ten channels.
Ramayan & Mahabharat
Doordarshan's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat have retained their first two spots. While Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer has grabbed 16.7 points, Mahabharat has managed to get 5.0 points.
Mardaani 2 On Star Plus
The premiere of Rani Mukerji starrer film, Mardaani 2 on Star Plus has fetched good numbers of 1.6 points. The film's run on star plus has grabbed the third place on the BARC/TRP chart.
Mahima Shanidev Ki
Mahima Shanidev Ki that features Data Shanker Pandey in the lead role has managed to occupy the fourth place. The Dangal's show has grabbed 1.3 points.
Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo
Doordarshan's superhero show, Shaktimaan has been replaced by Dangal's show Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo at the fifth place. The Juhi Aslam and Vikrant Massey starrer has managed to bag 1.2 points.
Top 10 Channels
DD National has occupied the first place followed by Sony SAB, Sony TV, DD Bharti and Dangal at the second to fifth places. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV and Big Magic.
