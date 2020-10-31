Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Will Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mohammad Exit The Show?

Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya was recently back with second season. Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim are reprising the roles of Kokilaben, Gopi and Ahem. Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain also play the young lead couple in the show. Fans were super excited about the show as a result the show is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, there were reports that Rupal will be exiting the show. But as per the latest report, Devoleena and Mohammad will also be exiting the show.

As per Spotboye report, Rupal had signed the show for initial 20 episodes and the whole track was planned accordingly. It is being said that by mid-November, she will exit the show. However, since her character this season is also a hit, the makers decided to convince her to continue in the show. It is being said that the final decision is yet to be made.

However, a reliable source close to the show, told Spotboye, "Not just Rupal Patel but Devoleena Bhattachrajee and Mohammad Nazim were brought in the season 2 for a finite period. As per which their track will be over next month. After which the story will focus on central character Gehna (Sneha Jain) and her journey in the Desai family."

Since the show has managed to gain good TRPs, it is being said that the makers have changed their mind and original plan. Apparently, they may retain Devoleena, Mohammad and Rupal.

