Mahesh Shetty Welcomes SC's Decision For CBI Probe In Sushant's Case; Says ‘Let The Truth Prevail’

Mahesh Shetty

Mahesh Shetty shared a note that read, "I strongly welcome the Supreme Court's judgement for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let's have faith in the system and let the truth prevail. #CBIForSSR #Justiceforsushant Jai Shiv Shambhu."

Kamya Slams Rhea

Kamya Panjabi tweeted, "Buraai ki hui yeh pehli haar 👊🏼 bolo Ganapati Bappa Moryaa ❤️ Jitega sach." She also slammed Rhea Chakraborty for claiming to be in love with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "The woman who claims to be in love wit #SSR n requested for #CBIEnquiryForSSR with folded hands n then went against it, i m not following her on any of her social media accounts, never will 🙏🏻 #JusticeForSSR."

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani told ETimes TV, "I am very happy. His case is going to be investigated by the country's biggest investigation agency and the Supreme Court has decided that there should be CBI inquiry in it. I am sure there are reasons why they have given the case to CBI. I am just happy as a well-wisher of Sushant, as someone who knows him, has spent a lot of time with him and even otherwise... he is from the same fraternity. We all want to know what happened to the wonderful guy. I mean I just can't get over it that something like this can happen to a 34-yr-old guy who was doing extremely good for himself. I don't know what went wrong with him. The real truth should come out for whatever has happened. If he died by suicide then what lead him to do that and if there was a foul play then who is behind all of this."

Aarti Singh

Aarti Singh was quoted by ETimes TV, "I am very happy with the decision ab koi nahi bachega. I have woken up to this news and I can't express my happiness. I am so happy that now CBI will investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case. I feel this was very much needed because there was so much chaos and mess everywhere. He was a man with so many dreams and aspirations and it is very difficult to believe that a person who has so many dreams can take his own life. Finally, I think the truth will be out. If he has been murdered then the culprit will be out. Killing someone, especially an innocent soul like SSR, I mean these people are monsters whoever has done this."

Kishwer Merchant & Hina Khan

Kishwer Merchant said, "I am quite happy as this was really needed in this case. There are so many conspiracies and so many theories as to what has happened and why and who is involved. So, I think it should all just come out and his family really deserves to know the truth more than anybody else. So, I guess it's a good thing that is happening. So, we really hope that the CBI gets justice and brings everybody down whoever is needed to be brought down."

Hina Khan tweeted, "Satyamev Jayate It's the First step 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #StandingUpForTruth."