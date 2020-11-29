Nach Baliye 9 Fame Babita Phogat Shares Beautiful Pictures From Her Baby Shower Ceremony

Wrestler and former Nach Baliye contestant Babita Phogat is currently gearing up to embrace motherhood. And yesterday November 28, she took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures from her baby shower.

The ceremony had her family members and friends in attendance. Babita shared the pictures from the shower with the following caption: “Unexpected surprises from family and friends love u for what all u have done for me and Vivek. We both charised every single moment of it. My gonna be kid is the lucky one to have you all #familybonding #besties #makingmemories.”

She shared another post of her entire family and wrote, "Good Times + Crazy Family = Lifetime Memories" 🧿 #familybonding #lovedit ❤️❤️😘😘” (sic). Check out the posts below:

Babita and her hubby Vivek Suhag are seen beaming with happiness whilst sporting the 'Mom-To-Be' and 'dad-to-be sashes respectively. It must be noted that the couple recently announced the good news with her fans and well-wishers on social media.

Babita had shared a picture in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She had written, "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me❤️🧿 "I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life"✨👶🏻."

