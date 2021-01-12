Nach Baliye 9 Fame Babita Phogat And Husband Vivek Suhag Blessed With A Baby Boy

Wrestler and former Nach Baliye contestant Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag have embraced parenthood. The couple shared a few hours ago that they have become proud parents to a baby boy on Monday (January 11).

Babita shared the good news on her Twitter account. The 31-year old is seen adorably holding the little one in one of the pictures and is beaming in another pic as she poses with her hubby and their baby boy for the camera.

She shared the pics with a heartfelt note that said, “Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!” As soon as Phogat shared the post, the couple were inundated with wishes in the comments section. Check out the post below:

Babita’s sister has also shared a sweet post on Instagram for her sister and the baby. She wrote in Hindi, “Welcome to this lovely world, Arjun's younger brother. Sister @babitaphogatofficial Congratulations a lot on becoming a mother #babyboy” Take a look!

