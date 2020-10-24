Neha Kakkar Can’t Stop Blushing As She Dances Her Heart Out With Rohanpreet At Their Ring Ceremony

Neha Looks Radiant At Ring Ceremony

At the ring ceremony, Neha looked radiant in a white wrap around crop top with a red skirt. Her hair was tied in a bun and she flaunted her chooda. On the other hand, her fiancé Rohanpreet was seen twinning with his bride-to-be in a white blazer suit with a red-coloured bow tie and red pagdi.

Neha Can’t Stop Blushing As She Shook A Leg With Rohanpreet

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Neha and Rohan can be seen dancing their hearts out to their new music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'. The Indian Idol judge was seen blushing as she held her love Rohan's hand and shook a leg to the song.

Neha-Rohanpreet Haldi Ceremony

Recently, Neha also shared a few pictures from her Haldi ceremony and she looked lovely and glowing in a georgette saree with satin blouse while striking some really romantic poses with Rohanpreet.

Haldi & Mehendi Ceremonies In Delhi

Neha chose to keep the mehendi ceremony a low-key affair and opted for a casual dress for the event. She was seen dressed in a black dress with white lace on the neck and was seen flaunting her mehendi. Both haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place in Delhi.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s Mehendi Ceremony

Neha Shared a few Pictures Snapped with Rohanpreet from mehendi ceremony. She captioned the pictures as, "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇."

Neha-Rohanpreet's Age Difference

While the couple is all set to get married, netizens have also been pointing out the couple's age difference. While Neha is 33, Rohanpreet is 25. Well, as they say, love knows no age and their love story continues to be an inspiration for their fans.

NehuPreet Wedding

The wedding will apparently take place on October 24. And as per the invitation that went viral on social media, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.