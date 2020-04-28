    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Posts Naked Pics: My Great Grandkids Will See My Nudes

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Legendary film and television director, late Dr Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter, Sakshi Chopra, who is known for posting bold photos on Instagram, has yet again shared a set of fiery pictures on her social media account. Recently, the social media sensation, who often shares bikini pictures, surprised her followers by posting nude pictures and has captioned it with a heartfelt note, in which she spoke about her mind and body. In her post, she has also said that her great-great-great grandkids will see her nudes!

      ‘My Existence Is My Consciousness’

      ‘My Existence Is My Consciousness’

      Sharing the pictures, Sakshi wrote, "My existence is my consciousness, my body is simply an instrument through which my consciousness experiences life. I choose to lay bare with my consciousness because I believe my body is art. It's a vessel I occupy at this time & I choose to be bare, to be as I arrived on this earth, as I shall leave. It's expression & it's all momentary."

      ‘My Great-Great-Great Grandkids Will See My Nudes’

      ‘My Great-Great-Great Grandkids Will See My Nudes’

      She further wrote, "My music, these images, this will all become part of that which I'll leave behind once this journey is over. People get so disturbed by nakedness, by sex, it's all part of the experience, it's natural. On a less intense note, someday generations later thanks to social media my great-great-great grandkids will see my nudes. What a world. Love it - Sakshi."

      Sakshi Enjoying Some Pool Time

      Sakshi Enjoying Some Pool Time

      A few days ago, she also shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen enjoying some pool time. Sharing a picture in which she was seen covering her assets with her hand, the singer wrote, "𝖘𝖔 𝖎𝖒𝖕𝖔𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝖙𝖔 𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒 𝖜𝖍𝖊𝖓 𝖞𝖔𝖚'𝖗𝖊 𝖋𝖆𝖗 𝖆𝖜𝖆𝖞 𝖋𝖗𝖔𝖒 𝖒𝖊."

      Who Is Sakhi Chopra?

      Who Is Sakhi Chopra?

      For the uninitiated, Sakshi, who is an aspiring singer, is the daughter of producer Meenakshi Sagar. She moved to Trinity school, London to pursue music, after completing her studies from Mumbai's prestigious Jamnabai Narsee School.

      Sakshi Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body

      Sakshi Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body

      Sakshi is known for her sizzling appearance on internet, more than her voice. She is considered as India's Kylie Jenner, all thanks to her jaw-dropping bikini pictures.

      She Doesn’t Care About People Who Talk Behind Their Back!

      She Doesn’t Care About People Who Talk Behind Their Back!

      In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sakshi had hit back at people, who unnecessarily compare her with her great-grandfather for her choices of clothes. She had asked people, who do not like her photos, to not to see them. The internet sensation had also said that she doesn't care about people, who talk behind their back

      Also Read: Ramayan Fans Trend #AwardForRamayan, After Arun Govil Revealed That No Government Honoured Him

      Read more about: ramanand sagar sakshi chopra
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X