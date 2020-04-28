Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Posts Naked Pics: My Great Grandkids Will See My Nudes

‘My Existence Is My Consciousness’

Sharing the pictures, Sakshi wrote, "My existence is my consciousness, my body is simply an instrument through which my consciousness experiences life. I choose to lay bare with my consciousness because I believe my body is art. It's a vessel I occupy at this time & I choose to be bare, to be as I arrived on this earth, as I shall leave. It's expression & it's all momentary."

‘My Great-Great-Great Grandkids Will See My Nudes’

She further wrote, "My music, these images, this will all become part of that which I'll leave behind once this journey is over. People get so disturbed by nakedness, by sex, it's all part of the experience, it's natural. On a less intense note, someday generations later thanks to social media my great-great-great grandkids will see my nudes. What a world. Love it - Sakshi."

Sakshi Enjoying Some Pool Time

A few days ago, she also shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen enjoying some pool time. Sharing a picture in which she was seen covering her assets with her hand, the singer wrote, "𝖘𝖔 𝖎𝖒𝖕𝖔𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝖙𝖔 𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒 𝖜𝖍𝖊𝖓 𝖞𝖔𝖚'𝖗𝖊 𝖋𝖆𝖗 𝖆𝖜𝖆𝖞 𝖋𝖗𝖔𝖒 𝖒𝖊."

Who Is Sakhi Chopra?

For the uninitiated, Sakshi, who is an aspiring singer, is the daughter of producer Meenakshi Sagar. She moved to Trinity school, London to pursue music, after completing her studies from Mumbai's prestigious Jamnabai Narsee School.

Sakshi Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body

Sakshi is known for her sizzling appearance on internet, more than her voice. She is considered as India's Kylie Jenner, all thanks to her jaw-dropping bikini pictures.

She Doesn’t Care About People Who Talk Behind Their Back!

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sakshi had hit back at people, who unnecessarily compare her with her great-grandfather for her choices of clothes. She had asked people, who do not like her photos, to not to see them. The internet sensation had also said that she doesn't care about people, who talk behind their back