Lockdown 2.0: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Is Back On Public Demand; Here's Where You Can Watch It

The pandemic has created havoc in the country. It is spreading rapidly and the government has no other way but to introduce lockdown. Last year same time the country was under lockdown, and almost every business was stalled, even shooting of the shows were halted. And this made channels air either repeat telecast of the already running shows or re-air old shows. One of the shows that had successful re-run during the lockdown was the mythological show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Now that lockdown 2.0 is announced, the show is back on public demand.

Yes, you read it right! This time, the show will start airing from the auspicious festival of Ram Navami (April 21) on Star Bharat at 7 pm.

Star Bharat announced the same by sharing a video and captioned it as, "Paawan ho jayega maan, jab prabhu Sri Ram ke honge darshan. Dekiya #रामायण #ramayan har shaam 7pm, Star Bharat par." While many were happy with the news, some of them asked for timing change as lockdown starts from 8 pm.

For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas and has 78 episodes. It features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. It was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988 on every Sunday at 9.30 am.

It has to be recalled that Ramayan was brought back during the lockdown due to public demand and it rocked the TRP chart last year. The show became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers and Doordarshan had shared the same by posting it on its official Twitter handle.

