Ramayan Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman’s Younger Pictures Have Been Winning Hearts Of Fans Online

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which is being re-run on DD National, is keeping the viewers hooked to the television screens. Although the trio of Ramayan - Ram, Sita, and Laxman, played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, were popular back then, their fan following has increased now with the re-run of the show.

Sunil Lahri aka Laxman, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing some interesting pictures. However, what’s really caught the attention of fans is a younger version of the actor from his Bollywood days. For the unversed, Sunil has acted in quite a few movies including Naxalites, Aai Barsaat and Baharon Ke Manzil to name a few. The internet had a mini-meltdown at the actor’s handsome looks in a modern avatar.

However, this is not the first time Sunil has gone viral after the re-telecast of Ramayan. A few days ago, netizens made hilarious memes inspired by his role of Laxman. They were quite impressed with his angry young man look and compared him to Amitabh Bachchan.

The 59-year-old had sportingly reacted to his memes by saying, "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

