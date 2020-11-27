Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Are Married; Actor Says 'I'm A Wanderer & I've Finally Found The Right Companion'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took everyone by surprise after he shared a picture of him holding the hand of Ruchikaa Kapoor, who was seen flaunting a ring. The actor captioned the picture as, "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai." Many speculated that the couple announced their engagement through the picture. However, as per the latest report, the couple is married.

As per BT report, the couple settled for a court marriage due to the pandemic and plan to have a traditional wedding in June 2021. The report further said that the duo flew to Shaheer's hometown in Jammu after the court marriage, where they had a small ceremony at his house, which was followed by another informal ceremony at Ruchikaa's residence in Mumbai.

About their relationship, Shaheer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a 'wanderer' and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

On the other hand, Ruchikaa said, "It is Shaheer's simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It's rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other."

Apparently, Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been dating each other since one-and-a-half years now. The duo met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya a couple of years ago.

