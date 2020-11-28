Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Share Pics From Their Court Wedding; Ekta Calls Latter Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor surprised fans by getting married. The duo opted for a court marriage due to the pandemic, and reportedly, will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in June 2021. Both of them shared pictures on their Instagram accounts. From Ekta Kapoor, Drashti Dhami to Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy and Bhumi Pednekar, everyone congratulated the newly-weds. Take a look at the duo's adorable pictures from their court marriage and celebs' congratulatory messages.

Shaheer Writes… Shaheer shared a picture and wrote, "Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.." Ruchikaa Writes… Ruchikaa shared a picture and captioned it, "Off on an adventure called Forever ...#HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow.." Ekta Calls Ruchikaa, Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh Ekta Kapoor shared a picture of the couple and called Ruchikaa, 'Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh'. She wrote, "Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!" Celebs Congratulate The Couple Sonam Kapoor commented on Ekta's post, "Whaaaat! Congratulations." Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "congraaaaattts." Mouni Roy commented, "❤❤🧿🧿." Bhumi Pednekar commented on Ruchikaa's post, "Congratulations my darling. This is beautiful." Mouni Roy reacted, "Oh my god!!! Congratulations you both. Lots of loveeee."

