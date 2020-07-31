    For Quick Alerts
      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Producer Rajan Shahi Wants Film City Studio Rent To Be Waived Off

      Producer Rajan Shahi who has many big shows on the floor such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently opened up about the three-month coronavirus induced lockdown’s financial toll on the television industry.

      Rajan told Mumbai Mirror, “Our endeavour is to follow the government’s SOPs and even go beyond, like sanitising the set thrice a day, have a health inspector in attendance, organise individual makeup kits and healthy food arrangements. We also have different immunity tests every week.”

      He went on to add, “However, it will take more than a year for us to get back on our feet with such huge standing costs and no income in the last four months. Under IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council) and Producer’s Guild, we have requested the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) to waive off the rent to Film City studios which houses most of our sets. That will take a huge burden off our shoulders.”

      For the unversed, Rajan’s new Star Plus show Anupamaa has opened a positive response whilst topping the BARC ratings. On being quizzed about the series, Rajan stated, “The soap was anyway a risk since it revolved around a middle-aged protagonist. Many were sceptical, but in my 27th year in the industry, I wanted to reinvent myself. I needed to get back to my roots. Anupamaa is one of my most calculated moves and special because, in a first, I have co-produced it with my mother, Deepa Shahi. Also, I had directed leading lady Rupali Ganguly in my first TV project.”

      Friday, July 31, 2020, 20:49 [IST]
