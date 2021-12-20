Additi Gupta: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Ventures Into The Uncharted Territory Of Working Women (Exclusive)

Additi Gupta is elated at getting a chance to play a real character on television courtesy Dr Deepika in the new Sony TV's medical drama Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

The actress told Filmibeat, "Sadly, Indian TV never talks about the trials and tribulations of working women. Our stories only revolve around the drama at home, and professional ladies are always wrong. The medical aspect of Dhadkan is just the backdrop to show what women have to endure at the workplace. However, we have smartly addressed the above elephant in the room without making a song and dance about it. I said yes to this show just reading the sensibilities of the writer-producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha."

"The best part of playing Deepika is that she is very hyperactive, always on her toes, so it was a challenge to shoot the scenes on the move instead of sitting down added Additi, who has done several small screen shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaz, etc.

Additi is having a blast working with Vidyut Xavier, who plays her junior resident, Dr Abhi. She said, "I am pretty reserved, but he instantly opens up with anyone and everyone. So it is fun to see another type of personality in action."

She further added, "The creative ensured that the body language and confidence of the seniors and juniors need to be different to show hierarchy. As the story opens up, you will understand what has happened to Deepika in the past. Getting her desires. The audience needs to warm up to the main character stories."

When asked as to how did they prepare for the medical jargon, she said, "I binge-watched the international doctor series (Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor) to pick up nuances? We also worked hard to get the correct terminology by rote, not knowing what it meant. Still, funny goof up's happen."

When we pointed out that the numbers of Dhadkan are pretty low, and she fired back, saying, "Path-breaking shows never rock the charts. Yet it was important to have the conversation of working women. Even if one family is encouraged to give wings to their daughter or daughter in law to aspirations it is worth the worth."

She added, "Having said that I am thrilled with the response folks like my hubby, who typically don't watch desi TV, have become avid watchers. What separates Dhadkan from myriad other tube shows apart from the content is that we are very clear about what we want to say, and there is no deviation. Traditionally tv shows are subject to a lot of external pressure."

Sofia Hayat: Miss Universe Triggers Body Dysmorphia And Other Psychological Issues In Women

DZK was supposed to be a web-series. She said, "I guess the broadcaster also realised that the product deserved a wider audience arc which TV affords."

Exclusive: Ishita Dutta's Show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani To Go Off-Air

Looking ahead (shoot of this limited series is nearly complete), Additi is open to web stuff. While she would not say a strict no-no to bold things, she concluded by saying, "Only if required, I still feel that we can do a lot more with clean content. I am no fan of adding scenes to titillate."