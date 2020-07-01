Qubool Hai's Additi Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Reveals She Didn't Have Any Symptoms

Additi Gupta, who was became a household name with shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Qubool Hai, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress revealed to Tellychakkar that she was asymptomatic. Since she lost sense of smell, she got tested and quarantined herself.

Additi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was an asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room."

She further added, "I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication."

Additi asked people not to panic although it is not really a great thing to have. She added that initially, she was a bit stressed, but with the proper medication and positive approach people will be fine.

It has to be recalled that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Singh and her family members had also tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had opened up about her quarantine on her social media account.

