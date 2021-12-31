Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan, Ravi, Shubhangi & Arshi Share Best Memories Of 2021 & Reveal New Year Resolutions

Fahmaan Khan

Best Memory Of 2021: I got chance to be a part of two big shows.

Worst Thing About 2021: People suffering from virus is really bad.

New Year Plans: I will be with my parents and enjoy with favourite food.

New Year Resolution(s): To grow as an actor and to make my parents proud.

Shubhangi Atre

Best Memory Of 2021: That we Bhabhiji team continued our journey when many shows went off-air.

Worst Thing About 2021: When I tested positive to COVID-19

New Year Plans: I will celebrate the New Year with my family and friends at my farm house.

New Year Resolution(s): I want to debut in digital platform.

Arshi Khan

Best Memory Of 2021: Got lots and lots of work; did many OTT shows and also music videos.

Worst Thing About 2021: I couldn't win Bigg Boss 14.

New Year Plans: I will celebrate the New Year with my friends.

New Year Resolution(s): I want to debut in a Bollywood movie.

Ravi Bhatia

Best Memory Of 2021: My film Shukla-The Tiger became a hit.

Worst Thing About 2021: COVID-19 deaths, we lost our close one due to the virus.

New Year Plans: I will be with my close friends and enjoy the eve.

New Year Resolution(s): To be fit, healthy and calm.