Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan, Ravi, Shubhangi & Arshi Share Best Memories Of 2021 & Reveal New Year Resolutions
As the year 2021 comes to an end, celebrities are seen welcoming 2022 with the same spirit! The pandemic situation hasn't dampened the spirit of the actors, who are seen enjoying with their family and close friends at their homes. Filmibeat got in touch with a few actors and asked them about their New Year resolutions. We also asked them about Best Memories of 2021. Here's what they said!
Fahmaan Khan
Best Memory Of 2021: I got chance to be a part of two big shows.
Worst Thing About 2021: People suffering from virus is really bad.
New Year Plans: I will be with my parents and enjoy with favourite food.
New Year Resolution(s): To grow as an actor and to make my parents proud.
Shubhangi Atre
Best Memory Of 2021: That we Bhabhiji team continued our journey when many shows went off-air.
Worst Thing About 2021: When I tested positive to COVID-19
New Year Plans: I will celebrate the New Year with my family and friends at my farm house.
New Year Resolution(s): I want to debut in digital platform.
Arshi Khan
Best Memory Of 2021: Got lots and lots of work; did many OTT shows and also music videos.
Worst Thing About 2021: I couldn't win Bigg Boss 14.
New Year Plans: I will celebrate the New Year with my friends.
New Year Resolution(s): I want to debut in a Bollywood movie.
Ravi Bhatia
Best Memory Of 2021: My film Shukla-The Tiger became a hit.
Worst Thing About 2021: COVID-19 deaths, we lost our close one due to the virus.
New Year Plans: I will be with my close friends and enjoy the eve.
New Year Resolution(s): To be fit, healthy and calm.