Here’s Why Ashish Kapoor Brings His Pet Oreo To The Sets Of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

Ashish Kapoor, who is currently seen in Star Plus show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, loves to bring his pet dog, Oreo, a Shih Tzu to the sets of the show. For the unversed, Ashish is a big animal lover and doesn't like to leave his pet alone at home. But do you know why he brings his dog Oreo to the sets of his TV shows?

In an interview with Times of India, Ashish Kapoor said, "I bring my pet to the set of my TV show no matter what. I believe that all of us have work, we all have friends and family, but my Oreo only has me. I am his mom, dad, family, friend... everything. That's why I prefer taking him with me wherever I can."

Ashish further said that Oreo loves to be on the sets of his show. He often plays with kids and feels happy to be wherever Ashish is. Notably, the Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor revealed that Oreo has been the best companion for him during the lockdown. The pooch even travelled with Ashish to his hometown Delhi and spent six to seven months there.

Well, we must say that Ashish Kapoor is truly an animal lover. He even made an Instagram account in his dog's name and it is called 'Oreo The Shih Tzu'. Talking about Ashish's career, the actor has featured in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Saraswatichandra, Savitri, Who Apna Sa, Waaris, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and so on. He has also worked in films like BOSS: Baap of Special Services, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Chalte Chalte and many others.

