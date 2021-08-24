Hina Khan Calls Her Mother ‘An Embodiment Of Sheer Strength’; Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon & Others React

Hina Khan lost her father earlier this year, and since then, she never misses any chance to stay around her mother. The diva always proves that family is above everything for her. Recently, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist's mother turned a year older, and she made sure to make her mom's birthday special.

Hina Khan recently shared some pictures with her mother on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her super mom. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress captioned the post as, "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad... We're in this together..no matter what. Happy Birthday Mommy."

Well, the caption indeed left her fans and friends from the industry emotional as they started pouring wishes for Hina Khan's mother. Gauahar Khan commented on the post. She wrote, "May Allah bless her ! She is born on my special day. happy birthday aunty !."

Kushal Tandon too wished Hina Khan's mother by commenting, "Happy bday aunty." Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, "Happiest birthday to aunty, lots and lots of love and strength to her ... Ps: you look so similar to her."

Tannaz Irani praised Hina Khan for taking care of her mother. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to your mom! Bless you both Always. You really have been through a lot recently and your mom too but I've always seen you being strong. And now I know why. Because you are your mom's strongest girl!"

Talking about Hina Khan, she was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest. She will next be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in a music video, 'Mohabbat Hai', directed by Mohit Suri.