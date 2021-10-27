Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Quits; Reacts To Fans Who Were Disappointed With This Season

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the most loved shows. The show's leads and the realistic story had impressed fans. Because of its popularity, the makers came up with Season 2 and Season 3. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been in the news since its inception. Fans had a shocker during the premiere episode itself with its story and then came back to back shockers, which didn't go down well with fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

Recently, there were rumours that Erica will be quitting the show, she had also reacted to fans love, but hadn't confirmed about her exit. There were also reports that the show itself will be going off-air, but again there has been no confirmation about the same. However, now, Erica has broken her silence over her exit.

Erica took to social media and shared a lengthy note revealed the reason for her exit. She also agreed to the fans who were disappointed with this season's story.

In the beginning of her note she revealed how her character is very dear to her, but this season's story disappointed her as well. She wrote, "As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart balanced.. the Sonakshi we once witnessed in season 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was."

She further wrote, "I hope you'll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else.. she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing."

"Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."

Erica mentioned, "For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed).. just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face."

Click here To Read Erica's Complete Note Here

She further added that she will take fond memories of the times that they all spent together while filming in Siliguri and Mumbai. She added that she will miss the masti with her three monkeys- maa, shaheer and the rest of the team. Erica concluded by thanking all those who supported her through this journey and her decisions- be it her team or her fans- Ejfians and KRPKABians.