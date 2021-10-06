Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti To Go Off-Air; Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Reveals If Low Ratings Is The Reason

Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which was launched in December and stars Neha Marda, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Yash Sinha in the lead roles, is all set to go off-air. Siddhannth, who play the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show, confirmed the same and revealed about their reaction about the same. He also revealed if the show is going off-air due to its ratings or if there is any other reason for the same.

The actor said that they were informed about their show going off-air by the makers yesterday and will be winding up the show by the end of the month. He added that it was like a mental preparation for them. He further added that they don't know the exact date, but he feels that the last episode will be telecast October-end or November-beginning.

Many shows have been going off-air due to low ratings. The actor feels that the ratings may be one of the reasons, but also feels that the story has run its course and it is always better to end the show on a good note rather than dragging it unnecessarily.

He said, "Ratings could be one of the reasons why our show is ending because no one pulls the plug on a popular show. However, I feel that the story of KRMKB has run its course. Instead of dragging it endlessly without it heading anywhere, we are ending the show on a good note. This also allows new shows, new ideas and new people to come in. Everyone should get a chance to showcase their work."

The actor feels playing a character for long time gets monotonous and wants to move on to a new project now! He added, "Playing one character for years gets monotonous. I have an extremely short attention span (laughs!). I like excitement and challenges. The artiste in me will possibly be happier if I move on to a new show."