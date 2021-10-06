Super Dancer 4: Ahead Of Its Finale, Here Are Some Of The Precious Moments From The Show

Special Guests Wanting To Take Home Cute Florina

Florina is not only known to be a killer dance machine that made the special guests go, "wow" with every performance but, she is also a little charmer that made them and the audience go "awwww". The way she spoke and responded to the compliments given to her or even her facial expressions while dancing made everyone's hearts flutter. Special mention of the guests who went "fida" on Florina's charms were Malaika Arora, who wished for a daughter like her followed by Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza, Neetu Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt! We would especially miss the way guests would want to take home the little cutie pie in exchange for the gifts they brought for her.

Esha’s Mouth-Watering Treats From Special Guests

Foodie Esha has won the hearts of the audience and the judges with her groovy dance moves but what made Esha even more amazing was the fact that she was a certified foodie! Bowing down to Esha's hunger pangs, special guests would often get mouth-watering food for her that looked so delicious that you could taste it only by looking at it. It was not only Esha who had the time of her life on the show, but it seems the audience did as well!

Sanchit Being Compared With Dancing Legend Michael Jackson

King of Pop, Michael Jackson had created a huge fanbase world over with his smooth dance moves, one of which that remains the hallmark of his style, the moonwalk! Yet, even Super Dancer Chapter 4 could boast of their own smooth dancer who is none other than Sanchit! His electrifying dance moves would shock the judges and the special guests so much so that his dance act was given the name ‘Sanchit Style' by the judges!

Pruthviraj’s Graphic Performances

While all dancers had their own signature styles in the show, it was Pruthviraj's ability to tell a story through his dance act that touched the hearts of many. Weaving imagination with dance moves, as judge Anurag Basu had once described Pruthviraj's dance act to be, every time Pruthvi performed, it was a visual treat for the viewers.

Signature Complimenting Styles Of The Judges

When it comes to judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, they can be called the pillars of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Supporting and guiding the contestants throughout the show, the three judges won the hearts of the audience with their emotional connect and investment in trying to better each performance of every contestant. What would perhaps be always imprinted in the mind of the audience would be their signature styles in which they would complement each contestant- be it dabbing with the contestants on the seedhi as Shilpa Shetty Kundra did, Geeta Kapur's graceful bow or Anurag Basu's Kattapa moment culminating in the "cup todh" moment, they were special and they were unique to the three of them.

