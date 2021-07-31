    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Retains 5th Place; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes It To Top 10

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 29 (July 17- July 23 2021) are out. There are major changes among the shows. While Anupamaa has retained top slot, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to stay intact at the fifth place. Among channels, Star Plus is at the top spot while Colors TV has dropped to the third place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have occupied the top three places with 3.8, 3.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth place followed by Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place with 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

      New Shows: KRPKAB 3 & KKK 11

      While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has managed to occupy the seventh place on the TRP chart, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is still struggling to enter the BARC chart. The shows have grabbed 2.4 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.1 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.7 and its spin-off has fetched 2.4 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.0, 0.8, 0.8 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.5, 1.9 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Super Dancer 4, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.2, 2.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus has retained top slot, SAB TV has managed to grab the second place followed by Colors TV at the third place. Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
      X