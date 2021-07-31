Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Retains 5th Place; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes It To Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 29 (July 17- July 23 2021) are out. There are major changes among the shows. While Anupamaa has retained top slot, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to stay intact at the fifth place. Among channels, Star Plus is at the top spot while Colors TV has dropped to the third place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.
Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie
Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have occupied the top three places with 3.8, 3.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein
Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth place followed by Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place with 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.
New Shows: KRPKAB 3 & KKK 11
While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has managed to occupy the seventh place on the TRP chart, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is still struggling to enter the BARC chart. The shows have grabbed 2.4 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH
Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.1 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.7 and its spin-off has fetched 2.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.5, 1.9 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus has retained top slot, SAB TV has managed to grab the second place followed by Colors TV at the third place. Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.