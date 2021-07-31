Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Retains 5th Place; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes It To Top 10

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have occupied the top three places with 3.8, 3.1 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth place followed by Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place with 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

New Shows: KRPKAB 3 & KKK 11

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has managed to occupy the seventh place on the TRP chart, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is still struggling to enter the BARC chart. The shows have grabbed 2.4 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.1 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.7 and its spin-off has fetched 2.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.0, 0.8, 0.8 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.



Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.5, 1.9 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Sony TV's Super Dancer 4, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.2, 2.4 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus has retained top slot, SAB TV has managed to grab the second place followed by Colors TV at the third place. Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.