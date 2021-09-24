Love School Fame Jagnoor Aneja Passes Away At 29; Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Mahir Pandhi Mourns His Death

MTV Love School Season 2 contestant Jagnoor Aneja passed away on September 21, 2021 in Egypt due to a heart attack. He was 29 and had gone to Egypt for holiday with his friends. Well, the news has indeed left his family, friends and fans in shock as it was sudden and unfortunate. For the unversed, Jagnoor Aneja had participated in the first and second season of Love School, hosted by Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna and Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar respectively.

He had participated with his then-girlfriend Manisha, but the two broke up after the first season. Later, Jagnoor had again entered the second season with Monika. After learning about Jagnoor Aneja's death, Choti Sarrdaarni actor and his close friend, Mahir Pandhi shared a picture with his late buddy on Instagram story. He mourned his death by writing, "May your soul rest in eternal peace. Miss you my brother. See you on the other side."

Another friend Mohammad AL Mahmoodi also revealed that Jagnoor Aneja was keen on making his acting debut once he returns to India from his trip. He told Times of India, "It is unbelievable that Jagnoor has left us. It was just last week when we met and had dinner together in Egypt. He was very happy and shared that once he returns to India, he will make his acting debut. He wanted to pursue acting career."

A day before death, Jagnoor Aneja had shared a video from Egypt on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list."

Talking about Jagnoor Aneja, he was a runway director. He shot to fame after he participated in Love School.

May his soul rest in peace!