Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Star Sai Ketan Rao: I Am A Big Fan Of Rajinikanth Sir

Sai Ketan Rao, who is currently seen playing the role of Raghav Rao in the Star Plus show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, revealed that he is a big fan of Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Sai was asked about his inspiration.

In the conversation with an entertainment portal, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actor said that his mother inspires him a lot. Sai Ketan Rao also stated that there is no one he looks up to, but confessed that he is a big fan of Rajinikanth. Sai Ketan said, "In life, it is my mother who inspires me, she has taught me many life lessons and that is what keeps me running. Professionally, there is no one I look up to, but I am a big fan of Rajinikanth sir, and if I am given a small chance to work with him, I will definitely take it up."

Sai Ketan Rao has become very famous amongst the masses her his role in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. When asked about dealing with pressure, the actor said that he stays calm and does his work. He further stated, "Right now, I am being remembered as Raghav Rao, so maybe in the future, there will be other characters that I am remembered by. In the future, I am hoping it is as an actor."

Talking about Sai Ketan Rao's show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, it also stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead. The show also features Sameer Deshpande, Asmita Ajgaonkar, Karan Manocha, Ajinkya Joshi, Snehal Reddy, Rutuja Sawant, Priyanka Dhavale, Geeta Tyagi, Sayli Salunkhe and others in key roles.