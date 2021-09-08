Are Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah A Couple, Defying Age Difference?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the popular sitcom of Sony SAB, is one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV. The series, which enjoys a massive fan following, has off lately been hogging headlines for a myriad of reasons. Now, an ETimes TV report has claimed that Munmun Dutta (Babita ji), who recently returned to the show after a two-month gap and Raj Anadkat (Tappu) are head over heels in love.

It must be noted that Raj's comments on Munmun's Instagram have had netizens already wondering about their relationship status. Now, the news portal’s story has revealed that they are more than just good friends and each and every member of the Taarak Mehta team is well aware of what's going on between the two.

Besides, the report adds that Munmun and Raj’s are serious about their relationship and both the partners are hugely respected when it comes to their Rishta on the set. For the unversed, Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is nine years older than him.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Their respective families too are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date." However, Munmun and Raj haven’t opened up yet or made their relationship official in the public eye.

In the meantime, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s shoot was recently cancelled as Mandar Chanwadkar aka Bhide was not keeping well. It was also revealed that Raj Anadkat had not been reporting on the set for the past few days. A source had revealed, "One doesn't know what's exactly wrong with his health. Maybe it's viral."