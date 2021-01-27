Splitsvilla 13: Ace Of Space Fame Nikita Bhamidipati Confirmed As One Of The Contestants

The 13th season of Splitsvilla will soon be gracing your TV screens again. Rumour mills are abuzz with the speculations surrounding the contestants of this season. However, it seems like Nikita Bhamidipati who was last seen in the reality show, Ace Of Space 2 is on board as a confirmed contestant for the new season of Splitsvilla.

Talking about the contestant, Nikita Bhamidipati was seen as one of the most popular and strong contestants of Ace Of Space 2. She was also known for her closeness to the contestant, Salman Zaidi on the show. Not only this, but Salman will also be seen as a contestant on Splitsvilla 13. This will further raise the anticipation amongst the fans of the show to see how Salman and Nikita's equation unfolds on the show. Apart from that, Nikita also made an appearance on MTV's Ace The Quarantine episode.

Apart from Nikita Bhamidipati, Kevin Alamsifar and Samruddhi Jadhav have also been confirmed as contestants on the dating reality show. Speculations are still rife about the rest of the contestants on the show. The show is slated to air from February 14, 2021.

Also Read: Divya Agarwal Says Vikas Gupta Used Her Against Priyank; Actress Breaks All Ties With Vikas

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Cuts Abhinav Shukla's Undergarments In Viral Video; Is Her Love Turning Into Obsession?