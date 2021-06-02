Nisha Rawal Says She's Bipolar, But Not A Psycho; Adds Karan Mehra Had Stopped Her From Going To Therapist

Nisha On Karan’s Allegation Of Her Banging Her Head On The Wall

Firstly, she clarified that whatever she said is true and Karan obviously won't accept. About Karan's allegation of her banging her head on the wall, she was quoted by TOI as saying, "The person who has no conscience for his own kid, and even after getting separated he is doing such things, what else can you expect. A lot of things are shocking to me and I have cried a lot after reading his statements. I know he's saying that I banged my face against the wall but I am an actor why would I do that. For me my face is precious. I have a child, why would I do that."

About Bipolar Disorder

About bipolar disorder, she said, "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it's genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don't have to prove anything. In September 2014, I was five months pregnant and I lost my child. I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that's when I went to a therapist."

‘Karan Stopped Me From Going To A Therapist’

"In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn't let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything. But I went to the therapist. I was detected with a depressive phase of bipolarity. I took medication for it for the next two-three months and I was fine. It was in 2014. My last medication was anti anxiety and it had nothing to do with bipolarity because obviously this man was troubling me. My last medication was in August 2020. I have my prescription, if you need you can reach out to my therapist and speak to him."

Nisha Says She Doesn’t Want A Father Like Karan Mehra For Her Child

Talking about the assault, she said that she doesn't want a father like Karan Mehra who is unethical for her child. She added that if he had an affair, he should speak and get separated instead of making it so dirty, but he lost his plot as she voiced her feeling for the first time. She further added that she just told him that he is a bad human being and didn't say anything which was unnatural.

Nisha said that she had bottled up everything and it came out yesterday, and he got upset, stood up, held my hand and pushed me against the wall. She added, "I think even he did not realise in anger that it would get out of hand this time. When the blood started flowing, I realised what had happened and he did not stop, he held my neck and pinned me on the wall. I asked him why he hit me so much. Everyone was at home when he did this. My mom was at home, Vickey, my brother and a servant. Thankfully, Kavish was sleeping otherwise I would have not forgiven Karan even if that little kid had seen blood. I really thought about what I should do after the incident and then I dialed 100. I told myself that I need to stand. The police came home."

Nisha Says Her Friends Were Aware That Things Weren’t Great In Her Marriage

She also revealed how Karan messed up with financial things and added that for two months she lived with that a fractured toe. Although for media it is an overnight thing, she said that a lot of her close friends like Rohit Verma and Munisha Khatwani knew that things were not great in her marriage.

Her close friend, who was present at the press conference, was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am witness to this. Nisha did not ask anything for herself from Karan. She only asked for her son's alimony. She wanted him to just take care of the child's education. She was looking for a job for the last few months and she was ready to work or even sweep the floor at McDonalds."