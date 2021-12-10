Paras Madaan And Soumita Das's Mehendi And Haldi Ceremony Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

Beyhadh 2 fame Paras Madaan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Soumita Das, who heads a production house. The couple decided to abort their wedding in Jodhpur plans due to the COVID situation and will instead be getting married in an intimate ceremony on December 11.

Ahead of their big day, Paras and Soumita were seen having a gala time at their pre-wedding functions. Paras shared a bunch of pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies on his social media handle. The couple colour coordinated their outfits in green at their intimate Mehendi function with loved ones. The bride-to-be wore a strappy salwar kamaaz, while Paras complimented her in a green sherwani. Paras and Soumita were also seen in traditional yellow outfits at their Haldi function. Check out the pics below:

Paras and Soumita’s wedding will take place at a Gurudwara in Andheri on Saturday. They also plan on giving a reception party to their close friends from the industry on the same night.

EXCLUSIVE! Paras Madaan Spills The Beans About His Wedding Reception Theme

Beyhadh 2's Paras Madaan To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Soumita Das In December

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Paras recently opened up about his wedding reception theme. The actor shared, "We wanted to opt for a fresh theme that could relate with our taste and personality as individuals. We have gone for a contemporary floral theme in pastel colours with a hint of gold. The fresh decor & mild fragrance filling the ambience was all we wanted. Additionally, we have enhanced the decor with a beautiful pop of lighting. We just aim at creating memories that shall stay with us forever. Also, we have finalised a tuxedo for myself and a mirror work dress for Soumita."