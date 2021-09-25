Raqesh Bapat Confirms Dating Shamita Shetty? See The Picture Inside From ‘Shara’ Dinner Date

Bigg Boss OTT's lovely couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were spotted in the city yesterday (September 24, 2021) night as they stepped out of their house for a dinner date. For the unversed, Raqesh and Shamita shared a very close bond of friendship-cum-love inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Hence, fans are very curious to know what is brewing between the couple.

Raqesh Bapat recently shared a picture from his dinner date with Shamita Shetty on his Instagram story. The Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh indirectly confirmed that he is dating Shamita through the caption. The actor wrote, "U & I #Shara.' He also tagged Shamita Shetty in the picture of their hands.

Interestingly, Shamita too reshared the same picture with heart emoji on her Instagram story. Raqesh and Shamita's pictures outside the restaurant in Mumbai are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks. Raqesh was looking handsome in a black short kurta and light blue jeans, while Shamita looked stunning in a beige colour outfit.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh Bapat had opened up about his equation with Shamita Shetty. He said, "It's slow and steady. We have spent some time together but we still need to spend a lot of time. We need to know each other and I don't want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn't want either. We like each other and are great friends and hopefully when some things happen you guys will know."

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat was first married to TV actress Ridhi Dogra, but the duo got divorced a few years ago. Talking about Shamita Shetty, the actress will now be seen in Bigg Boss 15 house. The show is all set to start on October 2, 2021. It will be hosted by Salman Khan.