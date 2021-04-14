Sec 144 In Maharashtra! No Shooting Of TV Shows, Films In The State; JD Majethia To Meet CM Uddhav Thackeray

Yesterday (April 13, 2021) night, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced that section 144 will be imposed in the state from today (April 14, 2021) from 8 pm onwards, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. He announced a 15-day curfew starting from the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti and asked people not to roam out without any reason. Well, because of such rules, there will be no shooting of films, television shows and ads in the state.

The new guidelines will indeed affect the entertainment business, as several people work in the industry on daily wages. Notably, producer and the Chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), JD Majethia has welcomed the decision taken by the Maharashtra government. However, he will soon be approaching CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow them to start work in the state.

In an interview with ETimes TV, JD Majethia said, "As of now we are going to abide by the restriction, but very soon we will approach them again. We are with him on this and we are going to go through the order fully. The last time when he had announced the lockdown, we had a word with him and he understood our position." The producer also thinks that people working in showbiz are frontline workers, as they provide entertainment to people who are sitting at home.

He also said that they make people who are dealing with several issues like depression, frustration and so on happy. Notably, Maharashtra CM has allowed construction workers to work, hence, JD Majethia also wants Thackeray to give them a little exception. "As of now we are standing with him and after a day or two, we will approach him and see what the conclusion will be. We will try to chalk out a plan how we can follow the guidelines with all security and if we can still shoot, we will make a bio bubble and then approach him," Majethia added.

Talking about the previous lockdown, various TV shows were shut due to no work. Surprisingly, several actors from the tinsel town had started running small businesses like selling vegetables and fish, online marketing and so on. And now, after this announcement by Maharashtra CM, people from the entertainment industry are hoping for some ease in the guidelines to begin work on their respective projects.

