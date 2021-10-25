R Madhavan’s Son Vedaant Wins 7 Medals At Junior National Aquatic Championship

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan recently represented Maharashtra at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 held in Bengaluru. The 3 Idiots actor is on cloud nine then, as his son Vedaant has won seven medals at the championship which include four silver and three bronze. The championship was held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru.

Vedaant Madhavan won silver in 800 m freestyle swimming, 1500 m freestyle swimming, 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x2000 freestyle relay events. On the other hand, R Madhavan's son also managed to win three bronze medals in the 100 m freestyle swimming, 200 m freestyle swimming and 400 m freestyle swimming events.

Vedaant Madhavan had also won a bronze medal at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. Interestingly, a proud father R Madhavan had shared a bunch of pictures of his son Vedaant with the medals on Instagram. Madhavan captioned the post as, "So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories ..🙏🙏👍👍❤️.. ..Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow ❤️❤️❤️😘😘.. And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir , Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends .🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳."

For the unversed, Karnataka had become the champion team of the championship. Well, it was indeed a proud moment for R Madhavan and not only him, but the whole country is proud of Vedaant for his achievements.