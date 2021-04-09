Wagle Ki Duniya Shoot On Hold Due To COVID-19 Outbreak On Set

The rampaging COVID-19 virus, threatening the industry with closure, has taken its first scalp. Several TV show leads (the latest being Tera Yaar Hoon main lead Ssudeep Sahir and his wife Anantica Sahir) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their absence from the set was leading to story sequence changes. However, the makers kept the shoot ongoing.

But this has now changed with SAB TV show Wagle Ki Duniya temporary going off with two of its lead cast also testing positive.

The slice of life comedy Wagle Ki Duniya features Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar and Anjan Srivastav. It is a sequel to the hit show of the same name, which aired on Doordarshan years back.

Producer JD Majethia confirmed the same saying, "Wagle is an episodic format and loved by people right now, so we did not want to shoot without a couple of key actors and telecast diluted episodes. I am utilising the bank and repeating for a week until all are healthy and back to shoot. Soaps that have long stories can shift the focus on other essential characters and continue the same level. Usually, I’m never in favour of repeating or missing on telecasting of fresh content, but time is not usual for now. We have to survive this pandemic by not going in for complete lockdown and repeats for a long time, like March to July 2020.”

JD refused to name the infected actors, citing privacy. When asked should other producers follow suit, the Chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFT) said, “every show should decide for itself.”

Shooting schedule across the board are already restricted, with weekend shoots suspended following last weekend producers meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,

Yesterday, the news stated that 39 cast members of Wagle Ki Duniya had also got the coronavirus; JD was quoted to have said - "this is completely false news. We have not yet received the test report of many people. However, after taking all the necessary previews, eight people from the production team have come positive.”

72-year-old Anjan Srivastav who plays senior Wagle, has gone into quarantine, saying “he needs to take precaution given his age.”

