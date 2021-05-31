Shaheer Sheikh Is Charging THIS Much Per Episode For Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3; Find Out

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to feature in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The actor is reprising his role of Dev in the third season of the show, and fans are damn excited to see the chemistry between Erica and him on the screen again.

Shaheer has a solid fan-following amongst the masses. His previous work proves that the actor has become a household name. Hence, he is reportedly charging a whopping amount per episode for his upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. A report published in Bollywood Life states that Shaheer Sheikh is charging about Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode for his shows. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor To Welcome Their First Child: Report

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur. The actor had a cameo appearance in the same but caught everyone's attention with his fierce look. On small-screen, he was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer had earlier featured in popular shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Jhansi Ki Rani, Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Celebrate Six Months Of Marriage; Actor Shares An Adorable Picture

Talking about his personal life, Shaheer Sheikh got married to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in December 2020. The couple had a registered marriage. If reports are to be believed, they are expecting their first child, but the couple has not yet made an official announcement about the same. Talking about his upcoming project, Shaheer Sheikh will next be seen in a music video 'Baarish Ban Jaana' opposite Hina Khan. The song has been sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.