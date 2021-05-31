Shilpa Shinde Enters Construction Site & Demolishes Wall; Has THIS Advice For Unemployed People

Shilpa Shinde is one of the most famous personalities in the Indian TV industry. The actress who is quite famous for her funny posts on social media, recently took the internet by storm by posting a video of herself from a construction site. Recently, the Bigg Boss 11 winner entered the construction site and demolished a wall with the help of power tools.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Lockdown ho gaya toh mein construction field mein ghus gayi Jiske pass abhi kaam nahi hai woh log apni field change kar sakte hain.. Time will heal everything..Stay Positive."

In the above post's caption, Shilpa Shinde advised unemployed people to change their field. After all, due to the lockdown, many people lost their jobs and are sitting at home. On the other hand, construction work is going on in full swing in the country, hence, she advised people to do work in other fields for time being.

Well, the video is quite funny, and the message behind it is quite strong and relatable. In the clip, Shilpa Shinde can be seen wearing a white kurta, black pants and a white cap. The actress' fans can't stop gushing over her gesture of working on the construction site and showered love in the comments section.

A fan commented, "This is real shilpa shinde. Just like in bigg boss. Ur always real and on the point, unlike other celebrities who r just posting holidays pics." "Waah ....very nice Pls stay safe you means a lot too us we are missing you already ...stay blessed maam and love you," wrote another fan.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shinde was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur. The web series also stars Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Flora Saini, Poulomi Das, Sahil Salathia, Anant Joshi and many others in key roles.