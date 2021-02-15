Shivangi Joshi Says She Would Love To Do A Film But Currently She's 100% Dedicated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-popular shows on television. The show has entertained the viewers since over four years and there is no stopping, as it is still ruling the hearts of the audiences. Recently, the makers of the show introduced a major twist, in which Shivangi Joshi's character Naira was shown dead and a new family along with Shivangi's new role Sirat was introduced. Although fans were not happy with Naira's death sequence, they were happy to see that Shivangi as Sirat and they are eager to watch how the story unfolds as she meets Kartik.

As the viewers are aware, Shivangi is currently seen as boxer. The actress has been sharing how she has been training for the role as well. While talking to TOI, Shivangi spoke about her experience of playing Naira and Sirat on the show. She also said that she would like to do a film of play unexplored character, but as of now, she is completely dedicated to YRKKH.

About her experience of playing Sirat, Shivangi said, "Boxing requires a lot of physical and mental balance. I train every morning for one hour with a trainer. I now realise that boxing has a lot to do with mind presence and on-spot improvisation. One wrong move and you can get yourself hurt. It has been challenging for me, but a great experience so far."

The actress, who has been associated with YRKKH for more than four years now, said that like fans, the news of Naira's death wasn't easy for her to accept for her as well. She cried in front of the entire unit because her emotions for Naira have been very strong as she played the character for four-and-a-half years.

When asked if she wants to do a movie, she said, "Yes, I would like to do a film and play some unexplored character, but it will take time because right now, I am 100% dedicated to YRKKH."

