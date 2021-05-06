Sona Mohapatra Bashes TV Channels After Seeing Anu Malik On Indian Idol 12; See Tweets

Indian Idol 12 is again in the news after inviting former judge and music composer Anu Malik as a guest on the show. The promos of the upcoming episodes are going viral on social media, in which the Baazigar composer is seen impressed with the contestants' performances. For the unversed, after the #MeToo accusations against him, Anu Malik was sacked from the 11th season of Indian Idol. Singers like Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin and Sona Mohapatra had accused him of sexual misconduct in the past.

And now, after seeing him again on Indian Idol 12 as a guest, Sona Mohapatra lost her cool and slammed the TV channels for sneaking in 'serial sexual predators'. The 'Ambarsariya' singer took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets urging the National Commission for Women to look into the matter.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "In all the death, despair & scrambling to stay afloat in this pandemic, TV channels have made a considered decision to sneak in serial sexual predators called out by multiple women in the public domain & put them on the chair. This is not my shame #India . Its on @NCWIndia & you."

In another tweet, Sona stated, "Anu Malik,Kailash Kher had even minors on their lists of women who spoke up about being sexually harassed & assaulted. I have details of the legal docs sent by women to @NCWIndia from abroad even. They received no response.These men are confident that #India doesn't care about us." (sic)

For the unversed, Anu Malik has earlier appeared on the shows like Dance Deewane and Marathi show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Coming back to Sona Mohapatra, the singer is known for expressing her strong views, especially on the #MeToo movement, and her recent tweets have started yet another debate on social media.