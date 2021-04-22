Tanhaiyan's Rahul Sharma On Testing COVID-19 Positive: Despite Taking All Precautions, The Virus Has Caught Me

Rahul Sharma, who played the role of Raza Siddiqui (Haider aka Barun Sobti's friend) in web series Tanhaiyan and was last seen in TV show Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed that he is in home isolation in Indore, where he went to meet his sister.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Despite taking all the precautions, the virus has caught me. I came to Indore to meet my sister and was completely fit and fine when I left Mumbai. In fact, I got myself tested before travelling and the reports were negative. It's only after coming here that I developed a cold and fever. After having fever and coughing for three days, and loss of smell, I got myself tested. My reports came out positive. After that, the other members also got themselves tested and my jijaji and his sister also tested positive. Thankfully, my sister's reports were negative."

Rahul revealed that since there is a doctor in the family, he, his brother-in-law and his sister are all home quarantined till April 25. He said that he is feeling much better and do not have fever, but he has cough due to an infection in the lungs, which he feels will take some time to recover.

The actor further added that he, his brother-in-law and his sister are quarantined on the second floor and cheer each other up. He said that it is because of their support that he never felt low even for a minute. He added that they all begin the day with yoga and pranayama, do morning walk on the terrace and read books. He further added that he speaks to his parents over the phone as they are worried about his health and with their blessings he is recovering fast.

Rahul cautioned people about the second wave of Coronavirus as it is scary and added that the way cases are increasing, they need to be extra cautious. He concluded by saying that people should stay positive, eat healthy, should not step out and avoid travelling.