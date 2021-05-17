Cyclone Tauktae Creates Havoc On Yeh Rishta Sets; Other Sets In Mumbai & Gujarat Likely To Be Damaged

The pandemic has already wreaked havoc in everyone's life, and now Cyclone Tauktae an extremely severe cyclonic storm has taken the states and cities literally by storm. The television industry has also been affected by the cyclone as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets have been destroyed and many other sets which are in Mumbai and Gujarat might also be affected.

It has to be recalled that due to the pandemic, many shows have shifted their location to Gujarat, Goa, Hyderabad, Silvassa and other places. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's team is currently shooting in Silvassa near Gujarat. The cyclone has created havoc on YRKKH sets, and Karan Kundra, who plays the role of Ranveer in the show, has shared a glimpse of the same.

Karan shared the video on his Instagram story, in which the team can be seen running indoors with all the equipment to save themselves from the strong winds and rain outside.

On the other hand, JD Majethia, who is shooting for his serial Wagle Ki Duniya in Silvassa, was quoted by TOI as saying, "This rain has added more worries to the existing situation as far as the shoot and the sets are concerned because the shoots have shifted to Gujarat as the MET department prediction is going to hit Gujarat so we are worried- there have been power failures yet people are trying to manage it to meet their target of the episode."

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Beats Anupamaa To Grab First Place; Taarak Mehta In Top 5

He further added, "We normally prepare special monsoon covers before Monsoon, and I did get my set that is standing in Mumbai studio to know the condition and have been told the rainwater is seeping onto the set. Not only my set, but there are a lot of open sets which unfortunately could not be repaired due to the lockdown and this rain will, unfortunately, damage those sets too." He also added that Yash Raj Films has an open set in Mumbai and feels that this untimely rain will definitely damage their set too.

FWICE president BN Tiwari, who is angry with Maharashtra government blamed them for the problems and said that they had written to the government requesting that their workers should be allowed to repair the sets and prepare for the monsoon protection, but they haven't paid any attention to them.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have shared messages requesting people to stay indoors and safe. Take a look at a few tweets!

Rohit Roy: I heard that life is unpredictable ... now I have seen it ... please please take care of yourselves 🙏🏼.

Ekta Kapoor: Please do not step out unless absolutely essential. Stay home, don't panic, take good care of yourself and your loved ones. We will overcome this too 💪 #CycloneTauktae.

Shaheer Sheikh: "This too shall pass" So hold on tight and never lose hope. May the storms engulfing us come to an end. 🙏🏼. #cycloneTauktae.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 To Have Only 12 Episodes?

Amitabh Bachchan: The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever 🙏🏼.

Ashnoor Kaur: It's rainingggg #MumbaiRains. However, kindly stay safe guys! May god be kindFolded hands #CycloneTauktae.

Ravi Dubey: Cyclone Tauktae is upon us. If strays enter your building for safety, please let them stay there.

Nikita Dutta: Woken up to gusty winds and some intense rain. Stay safe everyone. #CycloneTauktae.