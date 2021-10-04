World Animal Welfare Day: &TV Actors & Pet Parents Talk About Animal Care & Wellbeing

It is said that the best therapist has fur and four legs! Animals are a significant part of our ecosystem and have been a very important part of human life. On this World Animal Welfare Day, &TV artists and pet parents express their love towards their four-legged babies and elaborate on their wellbeing. These include Ambrish Bobby (Ramesh Prasad Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Archana Mittal (Anuradha Agarwal from Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki), Vishal Nayak (Manish Agarwal from Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Nehha Pendse (Anita Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Ambrish Bobby as Ramesh Prasad Mishra from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, "I love my baby Lily like my own child, and I can go to any extent for her good health and happiness. She is an indie breed, and I adopted her when she was a cute little puppy. Even though Lily has grown up, she still acts like a small puppy, and I love pampering her. But what hurts me is that many dogs on the street, like Lily, are treated badly. They too deserve love and affection, so as humans, we need to become more sensitive towards these voiceless creatures and help them as much as possible."

Archana Mittal as Anuradha Agarwal from &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki says, "I am a proud parent of five dogs comprising two Labradors-Yogi and Maya and three Indies- Guapa, Mowgli and Milli. These five babies fill my life with happiness and unconditional love. People might not be aware of the fact that animals, too, have mental health issues. Loud noises, inhumane behaviour, or even small fights in the household causes trauma in them. Therefore, I try my best to keep a very happy and positive environment for them and pamper them with lots of love."

Himani Shivpuri as Katori Amma from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, adds, "Arya and I have been inseparable since I got her home. She is my fur baby, and I can love her like my own daughter. I strongly feel that animals are made of pure selfless love, and they deserve the world. Animals need utmost care, love and affection just like us, so we must take care of them and fulfil their basic requirements and give them a lot of love."

Vishal Nayak, as Manish Agarwal from &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki says, "According me being a pet parent is a huge responsibility because they are no less than any human baby. Their health and wellness are extremely crucial. I ensure regular check-ups, physical fitness and a healthy diet for my pet baby. I feel bad when I see people buying or adopting pets, not taking good care of them, and illtreat them. The laws need to stricter for such inhuman activities."

Did Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Tie The Knot Again? Their Bengali Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Donal Bisht Chooses Righteousness Over Manipulation, Chooses Ieshaan Sehegal Over Umar Riaz

Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabi from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai who has five adorable dogs named Teddy, Champagne, Whiskey, Cupcake, Cookie and also two cats Aisha and Ash, says "Animal love is selfless and unconditional. They bring happiness to your life like no one else. My pet babies are my stressbusters. When I return home after a long hectic day, they come running to me with so much love and warmth that I forget all the tiredness. I make sure that I spend plenty of time with them, play around with my babies, and give them good cuddles. They give me tremendous emotional support and motivate me to stay stronger. On this Animal Welfare day, I urge everyone to treat all the animals with love and feed them or shelter them wherever possible. Let us all be compassionate towards these beautiful souls."