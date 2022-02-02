Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse To Quit; Show To Get A New Anita Bhabhi: Report

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most-loved and popular comedy shows on television. It has been in the news for one or the other reason. The latest report suggests that Nehha Pendse, who play the role of Anita Bhabhi, will be quitting the show in a couple of months.

As per TOI report, one of the reasons for her exit is long commute and another reason is that her one-year contract will end soon. It is being said that several actresses have auditioned for the part.

A unit hand was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, we are in the process of bringing a new actress on board for the character of Anita Bhabhi and are auditioning actresses. We should be able to lock someone in a few weeks.

The source further added, "Nehha's one-year contract will end in April and she isn't too keen on renewing it. One of the major factors of her exiting the show is the long commute. She spends hours travelling to the set and back home. It has taken a toll on her health. The makers and the actress thought that they would be able to manage it but it is now seeming difficult."

However, there is no confirmation about the same either by the actress or by the makers.

It has to be recalled that Soumya Tandon had played the role of Anita Bhabhi for almost five years in the show. Post her exit, Nehha Pendse stepped into her shoes. If Neha exits the show, this will be the second time Anita Bhabhi will be replaced by other actress.

Divyanka Tripathi Slams Rumours Of Her Cheating On Her Husband Vivek Dahiya; Says 'I Know About My Values'

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan Is Engaging Romantic Thriller; Fans Eagerly Waiting For Zain-Reem's Magical Chemistry

Well, two months are more, any change might happen. Let's hope she manages to work out with the makers and the show, as fans have been loving her Anita Bhabhi!