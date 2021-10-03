Donal Bisht Chooses Righteousness Over Manipulation, Chooses Ieshaan Sehegal Over Umar Riaz
The fifteenth edition of Bigg Boss has already begun and we witnessed some real fiery combinations on the stage of Bigg Boss. Contestants like Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz have entered the stage and have set the stage on fire with their hotness quotient. But here's what the highlight of their entry was, the fight between Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehegal and why Donal Bisht chose Ieshaan as her connection over Umar.
After Donal entered on the stage, Donal's partner who'd accompany her inside the house was to be decided through Sultaani Akhada. After a couple of tasks, then came a task where the duo had to make each other fall by hitting each other with a mace. In which Umar hit Ieshaan on his face and later on claimed that he hit by mistake. After a heated argument between the duo, when Salman finally asked Donal whom she would choose as her connection to which she replied "I have to give a decision and the previous point was gained through manipulation due to which she chose Ieshaan". Later on to make the atmosphere a bit lighter, she was seen telling Ieshaan who got slightly injured after Umar's mistake, "Wahi (indicating towards Umar) aapka baad mein ilaaj karenge, don't worry"
One of the most desirable actresses of Indian television, Donal surely gave us a slight hint of how righteous she is and she has certainly won the hearts of all her fans by choosing Ieshaan over Umar.