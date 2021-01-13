Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 12 Years & 3,300 Episodes: Shivangi Reveals Her Spl Moments From The Show

It’s Double Celebration For YRKKH Team

It was double celebration for the team! Rajan Shahi had organised a hawan and then later, the team had a cake cutting ceremony. At the ceremony, Shivangi looked simple yet beautiful in a white-coloured kurta while Mohsin looked dapper in orange t-shirt with a blue jacket. The couple posed with Rajan Shahi.

Team Celebrates The Occasion

Also, the team posed for the camera and they were also seen dancing their heart out. The actors shared the pictures and videos from the occasion on their social media handles.

Shivangi Joshi On Success Of YRKKH

About the success and completing 12 years, Shivangi told IANS, "The feeling is outstanding and great. I am privileged to share space with some of the finest actors and crew I have ever come across. Being a part of Yeh Rishta... is a blessing."

What’s The USP Of YRKKH?

The actress said that the USP of the show is the lovely direction, amazing scriptwriting, storytelling and the vision of their mentor and producer Rajan Shahi.

Shivangi Reveals her Special ‘Kaira’ Moments

Shivangi and Mohsin's jodi is loved by fans, who call them lovingly by their screen name 'Kaira'. When asked about her special moments from the show, she said, "I think each and every scene is special to me, but if I had to recall my favourites, it would be the Kaira moments, and the performances in Greece and Rajasthan. That was a thrilling experience."