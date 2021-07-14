Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Karan Kundra's Track To End Soon; Will Makers Kill Ranveer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Karan Kundra's entry has changed the story of the show and now, it is being said that the actor's character will end soon.

As we had revealed earlier, Karan was signed for cameo entry, so his track will end either now or after some time! But 'how' is the question!

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "It was always a cameo for Karan Kundra. His character was not going to last for more than a couple of months. He had an interesting role as a parallel lead in the show. Karan prefers doing finite tracks and he is aware that his track is getting over. Now, it remains to be seen if the makers kill him in the show or keep it open-ended so that there is a possibility of him returning to the show at a later date. After Karan's entry, the track focussed on the love triangle between Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer."

In the recent episode, we saw how Ranveer and Sirat have big fight as the latter gets to know that Sirat loves Kartik. Ranveer and Sirat with an accident and Kartik saves the couple. It is later, the couple sort out issues and Ranveer decides to let go things and start afresh with Sirat.

As per the latest track, Ranveer is seen coughing blood. In the upcoming episode, he will meet the doctor, who reveals that he has only few days to live. Ranveer is shattered while Kartik spots him running and stops him. It is then Ranveer reveals to Kartik that he is going to die.

So, will the makers show Ranveer dead or will he leave Sirat without telling her about his disease? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!