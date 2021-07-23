YouTubers Dhruv Rathee And Elvish Yadav Engage In War Of Words On Twitter; Netizens React

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is popular amongst the netizens for his critical views and analysis over the issues that happen in the world. However, another YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently criticised Dhruv for a critical approach towards the Indian government by making a video against him on the app. Notably, he also accused Dhruv Rathee of manipulating his viewers.

Notably, Dhruv Rathee's fans came out in support of him and reported Elvish Yadav's video against Rathee, which got over 1 million views and 77K comments. Elvish Yadav revealed the same on Twitter and wrote, "My Video on Dhruv Rathee got demonetised then they mass reported my channel and boom 1 strike and 7 days ban. Yes this is how freedom of speech works here. #elvishwillrise." (sic)

Carry Minati Tells Kareena Kapoor Khan He Often Gets Mistaken For Munna Bhaiya From Mirzapur

Reacting to his tweet, Dhruv Rathee tweeted, "Kal ko constipation hoga tab bhi Dhruv Rathee ko blame karna. If I wanted to take away your video, I would copyright strike it. Trust me, I really want your videos to stay on YouTube so your stupidity is visible to everyone. Learn to take responsibility for your own content."

Rahul Vaidya Gives Befitting Reply To Carry Minati For His Latest Video About Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Well, their war of words on Twitter caught netizens' attention as they reacted to the same on the micro-blogging site. Let's have a look at some of the reactions:

Tanuj Hooda @tanujtweet "Dhruv bhai, Please do not reply to him. That's exactly what he wants "ATTENTION" and if you give him that he will be more than happy. I know after all the things he had said it's hard but just ignore him." Madhavi Sharma @shar_ma_dhavi "Nature has given Dhruv Rathee his perfect counterpart as Elvish Yadav; It's low-key hilarious to see them fighting like cats:-P." Grenvil Noronha @GrenvilNoronha "@dhruv_rathee I think the trend is to get followers by tweeting against famous people... @ElvishYadav I just realised even I'm doing the same...;)." Aryan @Aryan61531942 "FIRSTLY ELVISH IS TELLING CORRECT ABOUT THAT YOUTUBER. @dhruv_rathee. So @dhruv_rathee if u are an Indian then why you are targeting indian people and their relegion & culture. #elvishyadav #elvishwillrise JAI SHREE RAM." Shaurya D Joshi @ShauryaDJoshi "If a sample size of 30,000 people in a country with 138 Crore population is a 'Large Scale Survey' then #DhruvRathee deserves an oscar. He is a liberal who supports every religion but is not in favour of Uniform Civil Code. PS : I don't support #ElvishYadav." AKSHAT TANWAR @AkshatTanwar6 "Seriously how can someone even trust Rathee??? He himself is living in germany and is creating a wrong narrative in people's mind, but see b**ch this is how I'll end this, You guys win on social media, we'll show you in elections. Have your drink."

(Social media posts are unedited)